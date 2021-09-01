Naughty Dog says they are "aggressively hiring" for multiplayer game

HQ

The Last of Us: Part II was released last year, and what Naughty Dog currently is up to is mostly unknown. One thing we do know though is that they are doing a multiplayer game, which is rumoured to be a live service title (based on previous job listings) in The Last of Us universe that also has a battle royale mode (signs found by data miners).

Regardless in the rumors are true or not, we now also know another thing about the game, and that is that Naughty Dog is currently "aggressively hiring" for this multiplayer title. This was revealed by The Last of Us Part 2 co-director Vinit Agarwal, who wrote on Twitter:

"We're aggressively hiring - apply if you want to be part of bringing the cinematic experience between players in our new standalone multiplayer action game."

The image below was included, which shows a plethora of available positions for this multiplayer project. How interested are you in this game?

Thanks VGC