Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Naughty Dog Says New Game is 'Like a TV Show'

Potentially taking the cinematic level of games to a new level.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

In a recent interview, Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann has stated that the upcoming game the famed developer has planned for the PS5is "more like a TV show" than anything the studio has done before.

Speaking to the New Yorker, Druckmann mostly discusses the upcoming release of The Last of Us' TV adaptation on HBO. However, the interview ends with him talking about his approach to making games and how he has brought in people from other medias such as TV and film to help write projects in the past.

This lead Druckmann to talk about the mysterious project Naughty Dog has in the works, stating that it's structure will reflect that of a TV show. This isn't immediately suggesting the next game from Naughty Dog will be episodic, so there's no need for alarm bells yet, but it does appear that big video games will be taking a fair amount of inspiration from other mediums soon.

Currently, there's no word on what this game might be, but there are a lot of fans wanting a return to the world of The Last of Us.

Naughty Dog Says New Game is 'Like a TV Show'


Loading next content