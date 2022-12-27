Naughty Dog Says New Game is 'Like a TV Show'

HQ

In a recent interview, Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann has stated that the upcoming game the famed developer has planned for the PS5is "more like a TV show" than anything the studio has done before.

Speaking to the New Yorker, Druckmann mostly discusses the upcoming release of The Last of Us' TV adaptation on HBO. However, the interview ends with him talking about his approach to making games and how he has brought in people from other medias such as TV and film to help write projects in the past.

This lead Druckmann to talk about the mysterious project Naughty Dog has in the works, stating that it's structure will reflect that of a TV show. This isn't immediately suggesting the next game from Naughty Dog will be episodic, so there's no need for alarm bells yet, but it does appear that big video games will be taking a fair amount of inspiration from other mediums soon.

Currently, there's no word on what this game might be, but there are a lot of fans wanting a return to the world of The Last of Us.