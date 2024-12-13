Naughty Dog reveals Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a new franchise at The Game Awards

Dansk
As the final world premiere for The Game Awards this year, Geoff Keighley unveiled a project Naughty Dog has been working on for years in secret. Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is a new franchise from the legendary developer, taking us to the stars.
We'll be playing as a bounty hunter in the game, who is currently hunting down Kumail Nanjiani by the looks of the trailer. We don't see too much action, but instead get a good amount of worldbuilding, showing a universe that seems to be heavily inspired by anime works of the 80s and 90s.
The trailer below is full of in-engine footage as well, which shows just how visually impressive this game could be when Naughty Dog is ready for its release.