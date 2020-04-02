Naughty Dog releases new TLoU: Part II screenshots

As we reported earlier, Naughty Dog announced the indefinite delay of the much-anticipated, well-awaited sequel of the studio's heartwrenching saga The Last of Us just recently due to logistics issues most likely linked to the coronavirus outbreak. To ease the fans' pain of having to wait a bit longer to play the upcoming game, however, Naughty Dog also released a bunch of brand-new screenshots showing off the sombre duo of Ellie and Joel, their loved ones, stunning environments and intense action scenes. Take a look at the screenshots below.

