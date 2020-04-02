Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
The Last of Us: Part II

Naughty Dog releases new TLoU: Part II screenshots

To ease the pain of having wait a bit longer to play the sequel to the phenomenal The Last of Us, Naughty Dog has released a bunch of new screenshots of the upcoming game.

As we reported earlier, Naughty Dog announced the indefinite delay of the much-anticipated, well-awaited sequel of the studio's heartwrenching saga The Last of Us just recently due to logistics issues most likely linked to the coronavirus outbreak. To ease the fans' pain of having to wait a bit longer to play the upcoming game, however, Naughty Dog also released a bunch of brand-new screenshots showing off the sombre duo of Ellie and Joel, their loved ones, stunning environments and intense action scenes. Take a look at the screenshots below.

Are you excited for The Last of Us: Part II?

The Last of Us: Part II
The Last of Us: Part IIThe Last of Us: Part II
The Last of Us: Part IIThe Last of Us: Part II
The Last of Us: Part IIThe Last of Us: Part IIThe Last of Us: Part II
The Last of Us: Part II
The Last of Us: Part IIThe Last of Us: Part IIThe Last of Us: Part II
The Last of Us: Part IIThe Last of Us: Part II

Related texts



Loading next content