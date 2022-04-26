Naughty Dog Q&A tester reveals "unannounced remake project"

There have been several rumours claiming that Naughty Dog and/or San Diego Studio is currently working on a remake of the first The Last of Us, with some sources saying it will be modified to better harmonise with the story in the upcoming TV series based on the franchise.

Now more proof of this has been found via the LinkedIn profile of Naughty Dog's quality assurance tester Corey Hong. He explicitly writes that he has been doing "QA testing and development support + Level Point of Contact for unannounced remake project". This could be related to something completely different, but it fits so well into the The Last of Us remake rumours, that it simply seems unlikely (unless Naughty Dog is making two different remakes - which is even more unlikely).

As recently reported, the TV series based on The Last of Us is likely premiering 2023, and this means the announcement of the game shouldn't be too far off.

Thanks Universo Playstation