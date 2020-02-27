Naughty Dog opens up about a possible fifth Uncharted game

Several times in the past, Naughty Dog has reiterated that with the launch of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and its spin-off The Lost Legacy, they would officially end Nathan Drake Uncharted adventures. But apparently, a fifth main game in the series isn't off the table.

In a recent retrospective dedicated to The Last of Us, in fact, Naughty Dog's vice-precident and creative director, Neil Druckmann opened up about the possibility of a fifth chapter of the Uncharted saga.

"We're just gonna do this other thing. And then kinda similarly with the sequel is first of all: do we want to make it and we're lucky that we have the freedom that Sony gives us where we can choose? We made Uncharted 4 and we haven't made another Uncharted since, maybe one day we will, we'll see", Druckmann said, arguing that there's an intention on the part of the studio to carry on the story. Even Nathan Drake's voice actor Nolan North gave some hope by stating "We'll talk about it", confirming that there's a deep interest from the studio and the artistic cast to bring the good old Nate back to action.

Far from being an official confirmation, a return of the Uncharted franchise would certainly be appreciated by the many fans of the adventurer, especially in view of the fact that the IP will sooner or later see the arrival of the first tormented film adaptation of the series, starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his mentor, Sully. Speaking of the film, it seems that this movie is very inspired by A Thief's End, as confirmed by Holland himself in a recent interview, and its release is scheduled for March 5, 2021.

Who knows if the release in theatres will convince Naughty Dog to work on Uncharted 5...

