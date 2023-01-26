Naughty Dog might not make The Last of Us: Part III

Neil Druckmann has said that Naughty Dog is done with Uncharted and that the same could be said for The Last of Us, unless the studio can come up with a compelling story for the third part of the story.

"I know there's a bunch of people wondering about The Last of Us Part 3 and whether that will be a thing or not," Druckmann told Buzzfeed. "All I could say is, at Naughty Dog we're very, very privileged that our publisher is Sony — which means Sony funds our games, supports us, and we're owned by Sony."

Druckmann then goes on to say how Sony has never pressured Naughty Dog into pumping out entries in a franchise just because it's successful. Using Uncharted as an example, he says that Naughty Dog was "able to put our final brushstroke on that story and say that we're done. We're moving on."

"Likewise, with The Last of Us, it's up to us whether we want to continue it or not," he continued. Undoubtedly, The Last of Us: Part III would sell incredibly well, but as Druckmann says, it seems to be more about finding the inspiration to keep the series going.

For now, at least we have The Last of Us TV show to keep us going.