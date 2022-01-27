Naughty Dog implies they want to return to Uncharted

HQ

After releasing Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Naughty Dog made it clear they were done with the series, although they didn't rule out that the torch could be passed on to other studios. But judging by a new interview with GamesRadar, it seems like they might have got the itch to return to the world of Uncharted again.

When asking the Lost Legacy creative director Shaun Escayg (who also was lead cinematic animator on Uncharted 4) if Naughty Dog could consider making Uncharted 5, he replied:

"I think we can say for certain that we can never say never. Yeah. Uncharted is a franchise we love - that the studio loves. I love, and Kurt [Kurt Margenau, game director] loves. It's a world we want to see more of. So I can certainly say that."

Would you like to see Naughty Dog return for Uncharted 5, or should they try to do something different in the future?