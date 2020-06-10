Naughty Dog hasn't ruled out making The Last of Us 3 next

You're watching Advertisements

The Last of Us: Part II releases on June 19, and once again puts us in the shoes of Ellie in Naughty Dogs post-apocalyptic world. As the team has been putting the finishing touches on the game, it has also started to consider the future - and it seems that it's already considering a third game in the series.

This is what the creative director Neil Druckmann had to say on the topic in an interview over at GQ:

"As you start wrapping things up, creatively there are fewer and fewer responsibilities and my mind can't help but think about the next thing. So yeah, the next thing could be a Part 3, the next thing could be some new IP."

Druckmann is of course only spitballing, but with a TV-series coming up, it would make a whole lot of sense to have more digital adventures to offer as well. Do you hope Naughty Dog will make The Last of Us 3 or a brand new IP next, or perhaps something else?

Thanks GamingBolt