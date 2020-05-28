Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
The Last of Us: Part II

Naughty Dog goes through various details of TLoU: Part II

We'll see a person's eyes turn red when crying, hear enemies communicate in realistic ways, walk around in a ultra-realistic world and so much more in three weeks.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Didn't get enough The Last of Us: Part II in yesterday's impressive gameplay presentation? Don't worry. Naughty Dog has more to show.

Naughty Dog and Sony have released the third video in their The Last of Us: Part II video series, and this time it's all about the game's incredible attention to detail. We get to see and hear more about how characters' eyes will become red when crying, how enemies will call out to each other in realistic ways and react when they see a dead friend, how true-to-life the game's version of Seattle is and many of the other things that will hopefully make this the most authentic post-apocalyptic world ever.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts



Loading next content