Naughty Dog employees name their favourite game from 2021

Naughty Dog remains one of the industry's most influential studios, and one of Sony's largest. Therefore, it serves as great honour if the studio staff prefer a specific game from the year that comes to its close in less than 36 hours.

They have now voted their favourites via a new blog post, where several prominent employees, including game director Matthew Gallant, development director Waylon Brinck and game director Kurt Margenau, among others, have primarily voted Deathloop as being the top game of the year.

It Takes Two has also been popular with studio staff, as has Inscryption, Returnal and surprisingly, The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes.

It's quite interesting to hear developers comment on this year's top game, so we recommend that you check out the link and read their comments for yourself.