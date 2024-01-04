Naughty Dog developer teases 'stressful' roguelike mode in The Last of Us: Part II Remastered

HQ

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered is releasing in just a couple of weeks, and apart from some updated visuals and commentary over lost levels, one of the main talking points of the remaster is the No Return roguelike mode.

Recently, a trailer was revealed, showing some gameplay from the mode. Senior character artist at Naughty Dog Del Walker then replied to the footage on Twitter/X, saying that the game mode is going to be stressful.

To be honest, playing The Last of Us or its sequel is often stressful enough, getting my heart rate going whenever I hear a clicker nearby, so I can imagine I'm going to need a serious lie down after a few runs of No Return.