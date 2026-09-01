Naughty Dog completes "ambitious" cinematic shoot for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

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Naughty Dog has given us an official update on the elusive Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. After revealing the game with an impressive cinematic trailer back at The Game Awards 2024, we've not seen or heard much from the game. However, Naughty Dog has now confirmed it has taken a big step forward, as the game's cinematic shoot is complete.

The announcement was made on social media, with a picture of star Tati Gabrielle standing in full mocap gear with a prop gun held up. Naughty Dog refers to the shoot as being "very ambitious," likely meaning they tried things they'd not done before with similar kinds of shoots. We'll be able to confirm what that means "when the time is right," according to the post. Hopefully, that's not too far away.

When will the time be right? Well, it's hard to say, but we can't imagine there being too much of a focus on Naughty Dog's next PS5 exclusive until Sony has properly marketed and released the upcoming Marvel's Wolverine and God of War: Laufey. Wolverine will be done in September, but Laufey won't arrive until next year, meaning Spring 2027 is probably a safe bet for when Sony can focus its efforts on a new exclusive. That said, there are some big events left to go until 2026 is done, and Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet could headline them easily.