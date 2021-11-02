Naughty Dog celebrates the 10 year anniversary of Uncharted 3

HQ

If you rewind ten years, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 were the hottest consoles to own, and after a strong start of the generation for the latter, the former had really started to catch on sales wise in 2011. One of the main draws was of course Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception, which launched in Europe on November 2, 2011. On the day ten years ago.

To celebrate this anniversary, Naughty Dog has launched a special homepage which tells us plenty of previously unheard stories from the development from the studio president Evan Wells, vice president Christain Gyrling, and game director Kurt Margenau.

Among other things, Wells reveals that the development was really stressful, and that the studio learned something from this:

"Announcing your ship date the day that you announce your game is not a great idea! Our reveal trailer included our release date and sticking to that was extraordinarily difficult. We had to pull most of the (already very limited) resources from early development on The Last of Us, and it was still a challenging development process for us."

Go take a look at the dedicated homepage. It's a good read for fans of Drake's classic adventures.