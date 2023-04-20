Naughty Dog boss thinks the studio's next game is their best

Naughty Dog is currently working on a multiplayer title based on The Last of Us, which has previously been described as the biggest project in the studio's history - but Neil Druckmann has revealed that the other side project is also in the works.

Recently, The Game Awards account asked which Naughty Dog game is your favourite, and the responses poured in, with people voting for everything from The Last of Us: Part II to old Jak & Daxter titles. Naughty Dog's own game director Kurt Margenau is working on the secretive new game, and also wanted to comment. He responded like this:

It's not known if he's referring to the studio's next title, which is likely The Last of Us project, or if it's his next game that's the secret new game. Either way, the excitement is building and we hope to see more as soon as possible.

Which Naughty Dog game is your favourite?