Naughty Dog apologises for using a song without permission

Last week, Naughty Dog was met with criticism following a Tweet by singer-songwriter Anna-Lynne Williams who goes under the stage name Lotte Kestner. Kestner stated that Ellie's rendition of the song True Faith, which was used in the extended commercial for The Last of Us: Part II (find it below), was not only a cover of the same song but a replica of her version which featured parts written by Kestner herself. The now-deleted Tweet read;

"Hey, are you aware that the True Faith cover you put in your The Last of Us Part II trailer is a replica of my cover that came out 10 years ago? I wrote original parts not in the original song that are copied exactly by whoever covered it. I am heartbroken. Your fans seem to have noticed because they're commenting on my old video thinking it's the same song. Credit? Compensation? At 3:30 in my song in particular is the vocal part that I wrote which is featured in your trailer exactly".

Now, however, the issue seems to have been brought up to the right people and Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann put out a statement on Twitter where he announced that Naughty Dog was indeed inspired by Kestner's cover and that she wasn't credited as intended. Naughty Dog is, however, rectifying this.

"Ellie's rendition of "True Faith" was inspired by Lotte Kestner's haunting cover of the song. Due to an oversight on our end, she wasn't credited as intended. Our deep apologies -- we are rectifying this ASAP. We hope that @lottekestner receives the recognition she deserves".

Kestner's quote found via Dualshockers.