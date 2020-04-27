Naughty Dog animator recruited by Microsoft's The Initiative

The studio we know the least about when it comes to Microsoft's several new Xbox Game Studios additions during the last few years, is The Initiative. And the reason for that is simple: it's a brand new studio, as in it has never, ever released a single game. But two things we do know is that the studio is set to create what Microsoft calls "AAAA games", and that it is a juggernaut when it comes to talent.

The Santa Monica based studio has been attracting talent from all over the place, from Insomniac and Sony Santa Monica to Rockstar, Respawn and Bioware - just to name a few. And now they acquired another top name. This time, it is the animator Sylvia Chambers, who previously worked on Battlefield V at Dice and also Uncharted 4 at Naughty Dog.

This was revealed through Chambers' LinkedIn page. The Xbox boss Phil Spencer said last week that we won't have to wait much longer to see the first Xbox Series X games, and Microsoft is rumoured to have some kind of event in May. Hopefully, we'll get to see what The Initiative has been working on sooner rather than later.

Thanks GamingBolt