Natus Vincere signs Rhilech to its League of Legends squad

Natus Vincere has announced that it's performing some maintenance on its League of Legends team. The Ukrainian organisation has revealed the signing of a new player for the 2026 LEC season, while also affirming that one player is now allowed to explore options elsewhere.

The incoming talent is Enes "Rhilech" Uçan, who is joining as the new Jungler for the team. Naturally, this means that space has to be made in this role on the starting line-up, which is why Francisco "Thayger" Mazo Sánchez is being allowed to explore opportunities with other teams.

Speaking about departing with Thayger, NAVI explained: "A huge thank you to @Thayger_ for being part of our first-ever LEC split and giving his all every step of the way.

"As we begin our roster rebuild, he's open to exploring new opportunities for the upcoming season."

The wording of the statement above suggests that more changes are inbound but as for what these are, we are yet to hear any more from the organisation.