Natus Vincere signs not one, not two, but three chess grandmasters

It's very likely that we can attribute the recent surge of interest in esports organisations signing chess players to the fact that the Esports World Cup will be hosting a chess tournament in the summer. To this end, over the past week we've reported on Team Liquid signing a chess grandmaster and also Team Vitality, and now Natus Vincere is joining in on the fun.

However, NAVI won't be signing just one chess grandmaster, nor even two, as the Ukrainian esports team has decided to sign three chess grandmasters. The highest-ranked player joining NAVI is world-ranked no. 6 Nodirbek Abdusattorov, who is being supported by world-ranked no. 11 Wesley So, and world-ranked no. 166 Oleksandr Bortnyk.

The three players will be representing Natus Vincere at the Esports World Cup in the summer, but also much sooner at the Chessable Masters online championships that continues in May.