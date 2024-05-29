Natus Vincere signs a new Clash of Clans player

HQ

Natus Vincere has announced that it has expanded its Clash of Clans roster with the signing of a fifth and final member. Joining the likes of Gaku "GAKU" Mukai, Yuya "Klaus" Ogata, Kazuma "Kazuma" Yoshida, and Keiyu "STARs" Kanehara", the former member of Chasmac Gaming EA and Early Attax "Yatta" is joining up with the Ukrainian esports organisation.

This all-Japanese team will be looking to compete as soon as next month at the June qualifier for the Clash of Clans World Championship 2024, where the team will be looking to land one of the slots at the premier event.

This will be the final signing for NAVI's Clash of Clans team.