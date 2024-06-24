English
Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Natus Vincere signs a Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 team

By exploring the Australian talent pool.

Natus Vincere has decided that now is the time to enter Call of Duty esports. The Ukrainian organisation has made the decision to join competitive Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 esports, specifically for the Esports World Cup and the tournament that will be hosted at the Saudi-hosted festival.

NAVI has tapped the Oceania region for talent for this team, signing three Australian players who have recently qualified for the Saudi event. As for who makes up this team, the roster is as follows:


  • Mark "Zepa" Zepackic

  • Jack "Levi" Robinson

  • Aaron "Lymax" Butcher

The team will be managed by Mykhailo "M1ke" Palamar, and will be competing in Riyadh for the Warzone 2.0 tournament between July 3 and 6.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2

