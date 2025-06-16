Natus Vincere joins the LEC after acquiring Rogue's slot

HQ

The upcoming Summer Split for the League of Legends EMEA Championship will look different than expected. It has been affirmed that Rogue is set to depart the league, seeing its slot acquired by the Ukrainian Natus Vincere.

The change will be quite a natural one, as aside from Rogue branding switching to NAVI branding, the current players, coaches, and analysts that make up Rogue are simply set to join the NAVI team, even if it is stated that "NAVI are currently weighing up all their options, utilising their wealth of knowledge and experience in esports to build as strong a team as they can for the upcoming Summer Split."

As for why the change is happening midseason instead of at the end of the year as usual, Riot explains "we're confident they have the infrastructure and experience needed to be ready for Summer Split competition," and that "the timing aligned for all parties involved and allowed NAVI the sufficient preparation time for competition resuming. From a league rules perspective, although uncommon, these changes are possible."

For those wondering why NAVI was selected over other teams to acquire Rogue's slot, we're told: "NAVI's strong esports presence, professionalism, and strategic alignment with the league's values made them a fitting choice."