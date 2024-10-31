English
Natus Vincere is pumping the brakes on its Apex Legends team

The Ukrainian esports organisation has released its roster amid plans to monitor and decide its future in the scene.

Natus Vincere has made the decision to suspend and release the members of its Apex Legends team, all as it continues to monitor and make a firm decision about what the future of the organisation holds in the Apex competitive space.

The Ukrainian esports organisation states: "NAVI esports club has decided to temporarily suspend its Apex Legends roster. With that, we continue to monitor the professional scene and may still return to the discipline in the future."

This means that the three-player roster of Matej "MaTaFe" Fekonja, Pedro "KIND4" Maldonado Vega, and Caleb "iHenchman" Nicholls are all now free agents and able to explore opportunities elsewhere.

Apex Legends

