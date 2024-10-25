Natus Vincere has moved its entire Dota 2 roster to the bench

HQ

The Ukrainian esports team Natus Vincere has made the decision to move its entire Dota 2 roster to the bench. As confirmed in a blog post, we're told that the changes come following an ability to assemble a full-time roster of competitive and talented players instead of relying on stand-ins during many events.

In the announcement, Natus Vincere states, "At the recent contests, NAVI played with stand-ins who will no longer be able to represent the club. Having assessed alternative available options for lining up the team, we decided to suspend our main Dota 2 roster."

This means that the roster that includes Artem "Yuragi" Golubiev, Sukhbat "sanctity-" Otgondavaa, Dmitry "nefrit" Tarasich, Baqyt "Zayac" Emiljanov, and Arman "Malady" Orazbayev, as well as coach Vitaliy "Sword_Art" Petkin, and stand-ins Miroslav "BOOM" Bičan, Clement "Puppey" Ivanov, and Bozhidar "bzm" Bogdanov will no longer be appearing at events in Natus Vincere jerseys.

As per the future, Natus Vincere promises that it is monitoring options "to strengthen the club's position in the discipline."