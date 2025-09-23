Natus Vincere crowned StarSeries 19 champions

HQ

This past weekend was a massive one for Counter-Strike 2 fans as there was not one, but two major events happening. As we told you about yesterday, the Fissure Playground #2 tournament concluded and crowned a champion in Serbia, all while in Hungary another victor was crowned at the StarLadder StarSeries 19 event.

After a competitive run of action, Natus Vincere came out on top and lifted the trophy by overcoming Ninjas in Pyjamas in the grand finale. This result has seen the Ukrainian team also heading home with $200,000 in prize money.

Now that this is in the books, we'll next see NAVI at the ESL Pro League: Season 22 in Sweden from later this week, where they may collide with Furia at some point, the other victor from over the weekend.