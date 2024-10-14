Natus Vincere crowned IEM Rio 2024 champion

HQ

Yesterday saw the conclusion of the final Intel Extreme Masters Counter-Strike 2 tournament for 2024, as 16 of the best teams from around the world flocked to Rio de Janeiro to battle it out for a portion of a $250,000 prize pool. With that event now in the books, here's who has come out on top and won IEM Rio 2024.

After a rather dominant performance throughout the event, Natus Vincere came out on top after defeating Mouz in the grand finals in a 3-1 fashion. This result sees Natus Vincere heading home with $100,000 of the total prize money and also securing a direct invitation to IEM Katowice 2025, the next IEM event that is scheduled.

With this tournament wrapped up, the next major professional CS2 event of note will be the BLAST Premier: World Final 2024, which will be held between October 30 and November 3 all in Singapore.