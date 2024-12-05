Natus Vincere announces rebuilt Valorant roster

HQ

Natus Vincere has decided to reveal and announce the slate of players who will make up its Valorant Champions Tour squad for the 2025 season. The Ukrainian esports organisation has tapped local talent, as well as additional European and even Canadian players to make up a diverse team that will debut at the Kickoff Tournament in Berlin in mid-January.

As for who make up Natus Vincere's Valorant team, the roster looks as follows:



Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov



Emirhan "hiro" Kat



Uğur "Ruxic" Güç



GianFranco "koalanoob" Potestio



Andrei "Shao" Kiprskii



Vincent "Happy" Schopenhauer (coach)



Mykhailo "m1ke" Palamar (manager)



This roster does feature a couple of returning stars, as both ANGE1 and Shao are remnants from the 2024 team, while hiro, Ruxic, and koalanoob are the new additions from Fnatic, Fire Flux Esports, and M80, respectively.

You can see the schedule for the 2025 VCT season over here.