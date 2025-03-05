Natus Vincere announces PUBG: Battlegrounds roster for the 2025 season

HQ

Natus Vincere has lifted the curtain on its latest PUBG: Battlegrounds roster. This team will be representing the organisation in the 2025 season, with its first major event being the PUBG EMEA Championship: 2025 Spring, which runs between March 14 and 30.

This won't be the only tournament that the squad competes in this season, as we're expecting them to represent NAVI at the PUBG Global Series 7 and 8 later in the year, and if all goes to plan, at the Esports World Cup event and the World Championship too.

As for who makes up this revamped squad, the new looks like the following:



Anton "Feyerist" Dutchak



Vitalii "Hakatory" Shaida



Serhii "SoseD" Zubkov



Oleksandr "staed" Tymchenko



Vadym "ALREIN" Lovin as the coach



The main change here is that Vladyslav "DIFX" Nevykhozhyi has been replaced by "staed", as the former left the organisation in January.

How far do you think this version of Natus Vincere PUBG can go?