Natus Vincere acquires PuckChamp's Dota 2 squad

HQ

Natus Vincere has acquired a new Dota 2 roster. The Ukrainian esports organisation has picked up the former PuckChamp team and brought them under its banner to represent the NAVI name at ESL One Bangkok 2024 in December.

The roster includes Indji "Shad" Lub, Sukhbat "sanctity-" Otgondavaa, Miroslav "BOOM" Bičan, Vitalii "QBFY" Ivanov, Oleh "kaori" Medvedok, and Vitalii "Sword_Art" Petkin as a coach, and recently secured its spot at the major event by winning a qualifiers series where it also overcame NAVI Junior.

ESL One Bangkok 2024 will offer a $1 million prize pool and will see 12 teams in attendance. The action will run until mid-December, with the tournament based at the Royal Paragon Hall in the Thai city.