Trump: NATO would be "far more formidable and effective" with United States control of Greenland

United States President Donald Trump has again insisted that Greenland should be brought under United States control, saying NATO would become "far more formidable and effective" if the Arctic territory were in American hands.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Trump said anything short of Greenland being "in the hands" of the United States was "unacceptable," framing the issue as one of national and alliance security.

"The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of national security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building," Trump wrote, adding that NATO "should be leading the way" in securing the territory.

His comments come just hours before Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers are due to meet United States Vice President JD Vance at the White House, following weeks of escalating rhetoric from Trump over Greenland's future.