NATO takes Spain out of the picture

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Spain . A picture is worth a thousand words. And the latest image from the NATO summit in The Hague couldn't prove it more clearly. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, isolated at the edge of the group photo.



You might be interested: NATO backs Trump's defence goal, but Spain refuses to follow.



"Spain threatens to derail NATO summit. Spain's resistance to Donald Trump's demand that allies boost their defence spending to 5% of GDP risks disrupting a high-stakes NATO summit aimed at placating the United States president," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Sánchez also thanked the allies for showing "respect to Spain's sovereignty." "I hope that in tomorrow's European Council in Brussels, we'll talk less about percentages of GDP and more about joint production, joint purchases and interoperability," he added.

The proposed increase responds to long-standing demands from President Donald Trump and rising security fears in Europe. While all allies have formally agreed to the plan, Spain has voiced its reluctance, arguing that lower investment still meets NATO obligations.