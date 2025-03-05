NATO struggles to keep up with the drone revolution, warns Ukrainian commander

HQ

As Ukraine battles Russia on the frontlines, the head of its Unmanned Systems Forces, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, points out a troubling reality: NATO forces are not prepared for the relentless onslaught of drones transforming modern warfare (via Reuters).

With both sides vying for the technological upper hand, Ukraine has rapidly embraced artificial intelligence and laser technology to counter Russia's drone strikes, even developing new tactics like mothership drones to carry smaller unmanned vehicles into combat.

Yet, despite these advances, the cost-effectiveness of drones compared to traditional weaponry, like expensive missiles and fighter jets, is something NATO has yet to fully grasp. The economic advantage of drones is clear, as they often cost far less to produce and deploy, making them an ideal solution for modern warfare's high costs.

With drones evolving at lightning speed and Ukraine's battlefield success heavily reliant on these innovations, Sukharevskyi urges NATO to recognise the economic and strategic power of drones before it's too late. For now, it remains to be seen how NATO will adapt to this drone revolution that is redefining the future of combat.