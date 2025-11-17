NATO sounds alarm: Russia has finalised nuclear-powered Burevestnik missile

HQ

NATO officials are sounding the alarm after Russia reportedly completed development of its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, a system Western intelligence views as a major challenge to alliance defences.

The missile, known within NATO as the SSC-X-9 Skyfall, is described as highly manoeuvrable, mobile and capable of travelling at more than 900 km/h. Moscow confirmed successful tests earlier this month.

According to a classified NATO assessment (via Euronews), the missile's onboard nuclear reactor gives it a theoretically unlimited range, allowing it to fly for long periods, change direction mid-flight and approach targets from areas with minimal surveillance.

The same report also highlights concerns about Russia's newer SS-X-28 Oreshnik medium-range missile, which Western experts believe can reach up to 5,500 kilometres and may be deployed with different types of warheads, including nuclear ones.

Belarus is expected to field the system in December, a move Minsk frames as a response to Western actions. Despite the warnings, not all specialists are convinced the Burevestnik offers a strategic breakthrough, like you can see in the post below.