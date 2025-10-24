NATO scrambles Spanish fighter jets after Russian military aircraft violate Lithuania's airspace

HQ

We just got the news that two Russian military aircraft crossed into Lithuanian airspace from Kaliningrad during what appeared to be a refuelling exercise. The Lithuanian Armed Forces explained in a statement that a SU-30 fighter jet and an IL-78 tanker entered its airspace from Kaliningrad at around 6:00 p.m. local time. The Russian aircraft flew over Lithuanian territory for approximately 18 seconds and entered the country approximately 700 meters. Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon jets from NATO's Baltic Air Police were scrambled and are patrolling the area, the military said in a statement. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!

Meanwhile, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nausėda on X: "I strongly condemn the violation of Lithuanian airspace recently by the fighter jet and transport plane of Russian Federation from Kaliningrad region. We have to react to this."