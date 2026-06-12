NATO reduces the number of peacekeepers in Kosovo

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The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, has announced that it would reduce the number of its peacekeepers in Kosovo, as the country's security situation improves, as reported by Daily Sun and YLE.

Reductions are expected during year, with the cuts being gradual and in line with local conditions. Further details were not provided about how much the troops would be reduced or which troops would be affected.

This KFOR operation currently has 4,600 soldiers. KFOR has been operating in Kosovo since the end of the 1998-1999 war. It was fought between ethnic Albanian separatist guerrillas and Serbian forces.

The situation in Kosovo between Albanians and Serbs is still tense. The last major incident occurred in September 2023, when Serbian separatists killed a Kosovo police officer.