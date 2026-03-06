NATO ramps up missile defence after Iranian strike on Turkey

HQ

NATO announced on Thursday that it has increased its alliance-wide ballistic missile defence posture following the intercept of an Iranian missile aimed at Turkey. Colonel Martin O'Donnell said on social media the heightened readiness will remain in place until Tehran's "continued, indiscriminate attacks across the region" subside. NATO's missile defence systems successfully detected and destroyed the incoming threat within minutes, protecting both land- and sea-based assets.

The intercept showcased NATO's rapid response capabilities, according to O'Donnell, who detailed that in under 10 minutes, service members confirmed the missile's trajectory, alerted relevant defence systems, and launched an interceptor that neutralized the threat. The swift action demonstrated coordination across the alliance without triggering wider escalation.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte clarified that the alliance does not intend to invoke Article 5 over the incident, signaling caution amid fears that the ongoing US-Iran conflict could entangle the alliance in broader hostilities. The decision focuses on deterrence and protection while avoiding a formal military escalation...

As Colonel Martin O'Donnell states on social media:

I can confirm that yesterday, in addition to NATO's successful intercept of a ballistic missile from Iran that targeted Türkiye, which that nation was the first to announce, NATO increased its Alliance-wide ballistic missile defence posture.

This immediate action was taken by the commander of NATO's Air Command, who further recommended NATO's ballistic missile defence posture remain at this heightened level until the threat from Iran's continued indiscriminate attacks across the region subsides.

The Supreme Allied Commander Europe concurred with this recommendation, and the matter was discussed today during a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, where Allies expressed their strong and unanimous support for this sensible measure.

In addition, Allies expressed their thanks for the immediate and potentially life-saving response from the Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, and again condemned Iran's targeting of Türkiye.

While I cannot go into details about this posture change for operational security reasons, the adjustment gives the Supreme Allied Commander Europe exactly what he needs to defend the Alliance based upon the current threat and defend it he will!

As the world witnessed yesterday, NATO perfectly executed its ballistic missile defence procedures. In less than 10 minutes, NATO service members identified a threat to Allies, a ballistic missile, confirmed its trajectory, alerted land- and sea-based missile defence systems, and launched an interceptor to defeat the threat and protect our territory and its people. That is real strength!