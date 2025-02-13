NATO: No Ukraine peace talks without Ukraine

HQ

As discussions on Ukraine's future intensify, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte underscored the necessity of keeping Ukraine at the center of any potential negotiations, insisting that no decision should be made without its full involvement.

Speaking ahead of a defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, Rutte highlighted that any agreement must ensure long-term stability to prevent further aggression. Meanwhile, concerns over defense production shortages remain a pressing issue for the alliance, with Rutte acknowledging that NATO is not producing enough military equipment to meet growing threats.

This aligns with United Kingdom Defence Secretary John Healey's statement that there can be no peace talks about Ukraine without Ukraine's involvement. The discussion comes as Trump had a call with Putin on possible pathways to peace, and immediately after, Trump also had a call with Zelensky. For now, it remains to be seen how much of a voice Ukraine will have in the peace talks.