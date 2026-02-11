NATO launches mission "Arctic Sentry" to boost military presence in the High North

HQ

NATO has launched a new mission, dubbed Arctic Sentry, to strengthen and coordinate its military presence in the Arctic, the alliance announced on Wednesday. The operation will oversee increased allied deployments and exercises in the region, including Denmark's "Arctic Endurance" drills on Greenland.

Planning for the mission began after talks last month between US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during heightened tensions over Greenland. Trump had renewed calls for the United States to acquire the Danish territory, prompting diplomatic strain within the alliance. Following discussions, NATO agreed to take a greater role in Arctic security while Denmark, the US, and Greenland continue separate talks.

The United Kingdom confirmed its forces will contribute to the mission, and the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force is preparing major military activity in the High North later this year. The exercise, set for September, will deploy hundreds of personnel across Iceland, the Danish Straits, and Norway, involving members including Denmark, Finland, Sweden, the Baltic states, the Netherlands, Norway, and the UK...