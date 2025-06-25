NATO chief stresses need for greater defence investment

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Spain . With military tensions on the rise, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, speaking ahead of the alliance summit in The Hague, reaffirmed that increased defence spending remains a top priority.



"Given our long-term threat of Russia, but also the massive build-up of the military in China, and the fact that North Korea, China and Iran are supporting the war effort in Ukraine, it's really important we spend more. So that will be number one on the agenda today."

The proposed increase responds to long-standing demands from President Donald Trump and rising security fears in Europe. While all allies have formally agreed to the plan, Spain has voiced its reluctance, arguing that lower investment still meets NATO obligations.