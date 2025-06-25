NATO backs Trump's defence goal but Spain refuses to follow

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Spain . NATO leaders are poised to endorse a significantly higher defence spending goal during their summit in The Hague, hoping to gain firm backing from United States President Donald Trump.

"Spain threatens to derail NATO summit. Spain's resistance to Donald Trump's demand that allies boost their defence spending to 5% of GDP risks disrupting a high-stakes NATO summit aimed at placating the United States president."

The proposed increase responds to long-standing demands from President Donald Trump and rising security fears in Europe. While all allies have formally agreed to the plan, Spain has voiced its reluctance, arguing that lower investment still meets NATO obligations.

