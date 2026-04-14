NATO allies refuse to join Trump's Iran blockade, widening rift

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NATO allies including the UK and France have refused to take part in Trump's blockade of Iranian ports, deepening divisions within the alliance as tensions escalate in the Gulf.

Despite Trump's claim that multiple countries would support the operation, European leaders made clear they would not be drawn into the conflict. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK would not "get dragged into the war," while France also rejected involvement.

Instead, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed a multinational, defensive mission to restore safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz once hostilities end.

The US blockade began after failed talks with Iran, with Trump warning that any Iranian vessels approaching would be "eliminated." However, NATO members are prioritizing diplomatic solutions and post-conflict security efforts over direct military participation.