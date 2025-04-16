Nations reach historic consensus on pandemic preparedness pact

Dansk
The latest news on Switzerland. After years of negotiation sparked by the global upheaval of COVID-19, WHO Member States have finally agreed on a draft pandemic accord that promises to strengthen international cooperation against future health crises.
The agreement, now set for review at the upcoming World Health Assembly in May, proposes a comprehensive framework to share knowledge, resources, and life-saving technology, while firmly upholding the principle of national sovereignty.
It includes key provisions for equitable access to vaccines and treatments, expanded research networks, and a robust global logistics infrastructure. Something that could be noted as a rare moment of unity in the current fragmented world.