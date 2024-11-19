Nations League quarter-finals: All the group winners and when is the draw

HQ

The eight international teams that will compete for the fourth ever Nations League trophy have all been decided, after the Group Phase ended yesterday.

Current winner Spain, former winners Portugal and France, as well as Germany, were the Group Leaders and will be placed in Pot 1. Croatia, Italy, the Netherlands and Denmark sealed their spots as the runners-up of their respective groups in League A and will be placed in Pot 2.

England is not among the eight top teams, as it was relegated to Nations League B. Thanks to the smashing victoried by Lee Carsley last weekend, they have returned to League A, but won't take part in the knockout stage of the competition.

Nations League Quarter-Final draw

The quarter-final ties will be decided during the knockout stage and play-off draws, which take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday 22 November.

Group leaders and runner-ups will be placed in two different pots, so the best of one group will face the runner-up of a different group. The restriction is that group winners cannot be drawn against the runner-up they already faced during the league phase.

The League A quarter-finals, will take place on 20 and 23 March 2025. The League B/C play-offs and League A/B play-offs, will also take place those days.

The League A semi-finals will take place on 4 and 5 June, with the match for third place and the final to follow on Sunday 8 June.