Nations League final four: how to watch the semi-finals between Portugal, Germany, Spain and France

After the Champions League final last weekend, the regular season for clubs should be over by now. 2025 will be different, with the FIFA Club World Cup taking place between June and July, bringing in 32 clubs from all over the world. However, before that, there's an exciting international break this week. Exciting, at least for Germany, Portugal, Spain and France, the four teams taking place in the "Nations League final four".
Semi-finals will start on Wednesday, between Germany and Portugal, followed by Spain and France. Then, on Sunday, it will be the day for the final and the match for third place.
Of course, every nation will have something to do this week. The Nations League is included in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers for UEFA, which began on March for some groups, or September and November for other groups, and will include a Group Stage followed by play-offs in 2026.
England, for example, will test themselves under new coach Thomas Tuchel against Andorra and Senegal on June 7 and 10. Matches for World Cup qualifiers will start on Friday, June 6, and will end on June 10 at the latest.
International games often have different broadcasters than club competitions like Champions League. Here's a list of where you can watch Nations League in Europe (you can read the full list here).