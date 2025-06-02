English
Nationalist candidate secures Polish presidency, challenging pro-EU agenda

Karol Nawrocki's narrow victory signals friction ahead for Prime Minister Tusk's centrist coalition.

The latest news on Poland. We now know that Poland has elected Karol Nawrocki as its next president (with 50.89% of the vote), marking a shift toward nationalist politics and dealing a setback to the country's pro-European government.

Though he enters office with limited direct power, he is expected to use the presidential veto to stall key liberal reforms backed by Prime Minister Tusk. His win has already drawn praise from other conservative leaders in the region and raised concerns in Brussels.

A meeting of the candidate for the office of the President of the Republic of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, with voters, Kazimierz the Great Square, Tarnow, 28.03.2025 // Shutterstock

