National Treasure: Edge of History canned by Disney

It looks like one of the non-Star Wars or Marvel Disney+ original series won't be coming back for a second showing, as Deadline has now revealed that National Treasure: Edge of History has been canned by the entertainment giant.

The series, which is an expansion of the same film series that rose to fame with Nicolas Cage as the lead star, debuted its first season on the streamer at the end of 2022, and like an array of other Disney+ original series that don't belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe or A Galaxy Far, Far Away, this production is meeting its end.

Disney has not yet commented on the cancellation of the show, but judging by this decision, it seems likely that lack of viewers was the primary driving force behind it.