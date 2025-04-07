National Rally rallies behind Le Pen amid legal setbacks

HQ

The latest news on France . The National Rally's leadership gathered in Paris on Sunday to protest Marine Le Pen's recent conviction, calling it a politically motivated attack. You can read more about the conviction here.

Several thousand supporters rallied outside the Invalides dome, asserting their commitment to Le Pen's cause, despite the ongoing legal battle. Le Pen, banned from holding public office for five years, emphasized her resistance against what she labeled an unjust system.

While the rally demonstrated steadfast loyalty to Le Pen, the party failed to present a concrete strategy for the upcoming 2027 presidential race, opting instead for a wait and see approach, with hopes pinned on a potential appeal victory.