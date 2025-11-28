National Guard member dies after Washington DC shooting

HQ

Trump said on Friday that 20-year-old West Virginia National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom has died after being shot near the White House earlier this week. Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains in critical condition. Both had been deployed to Washington since August.

Authorities identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who entered the United States in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome, the evacuation and resettlement programme launched after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Officials said he had previously worked with American forces in Kandahar before that relationship ended.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal faces charges including assault with intent to kill while armed, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Investigators seized multiple electronic devices and are treating the case as a potential act of terrorism. Following the attack, the Trump administration ordered an additional 500 National Guard members to Washington and called for a full review of Afghan refugees admitted under the 2021 programme.