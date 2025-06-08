National Guard heads to Los Angeles as immigration protests escalate

HQ

The latest news on the United States . The White House has ordered National Guard deployment to Los Angeles as protests over recent immigration raids stretch into a second day. The Trump administration said it would deploy 2,000 National Guard troops.



"If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can't do their jobs, which everyone knows they can't, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!," Trump posted.

Demonstrators have clashed with federal agents across the city, while state and local leaders accuse the Trump administration of fueling unrest for political gain. Although military officials remain on standby, we know that the Insurrection Act hasn't been invoked yet.