National Farmers Union head warns prolonged UK drought will lead to shortage of some foods

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Last week, it was confirmed over half of the United Kingdom is currently officially in a drought, with water incredibly sparse and hosepipe bans in effect in many counties around the country in an effort to preserve water. Considering the UK is known for dealing with wet and rainy conditions for around half of the year, the lack of water for such a long period of time is having an immense effect, especially on farmers.

The lack of rain has put a huge strain on arable farmers, with National Farmers Union president Tom Bradshaw now issuing a warning this situation could lead to shortages of some foods in the future.

As per BBC News, it's mentioned wheat and oats are among the crops that have faced "very, very poor" yields already, with livestock farmers also beginning to share doubts and concerns in regards to struggling to grow and produce winter feed rations for their animals, suggesting the coming months will continue to be challenging for those who grow the nation's food.

There are heat warnings in place in certain parts of the UK again this week, with rainy conditions on the horizon. Whether the forecasted weather will be enough to unseat the deep-seated dry drought conditions will only be known in a few days.